Two new species of screech owls discovered

In total, 252 specimens, 83 tape recordings, and 49 genetic samples were analyzed. Examination of the data led them to describe two new species: the Xingu screech owl (Megascops stangiae) and the Alagoas screech owl (Megascops alagoensis).. While these two species are new to science, they are already in danger of extinction.

“Both species are threatened by deforestation,” says Jason Weckstein, associate curator of ornithology at the Academy of Natural Sciences at Drexel University and a researcher in the Department of Biodiversity, Land and Environmental Sciences at Drexel University. “The Xingu screech owl is endemic to the area most severely burned in the Amazon by the unprecedented fires of 2019, and the Alagoas screech owl should be considered critically endangered given the extensive fragmentation of the forest in the very small area where it occurs.”

