Two new special versions arrive in the European range

The Ford Ranger is the pick up most desired by customers in Europe and half the world. The proof of its commercial success can be seen in how the American firm treats and pampers it. Nor can we ignore the numerous special versions launched on the market to entertain his faithful. However, the current installment is a couple of years away from receiving a well-deserved relief and, while it is time to say goodbye, here are two more.

Ford’s European division has created two new versions for the Ranger. It is about the Stormtrak Y Wolftrak and they arrive to show two very different personalities of this pick up. To get an idea, the Stormtrak is a premium version of the Ranger. For its part, the Wolftrak is designed for those who work outdoors and enjoy pure off-road without compromising comfort and safety. We present them to you …

Ford Ranger changes identity with Stormtrak and Wolftrak

We will start to tell you the secrets of the Ford Ranger Stormtrak. This edition is based on the series Wildtrak and dresses its body in Rapid Red. In addition, it offers full LED optics, additional protection for the underbody, specific trims and stickers, and a black-painted rear bumper. To the cabin they arrive embroidered sport leather seats with Stormtrak logos and side reinforcements with technical fabric.

To get around, the Stormtrak relies on a powerful diesel engine. To be exact, your engineers wanted you to use the block 2.0-liter EcoBlue twin-turbo. Its power is 156 kW (212 hp) and a torque of 500 Nm. Its management is entrusted to an automatic cut-off transmission with 10 relations. In addition, as standard, it mounts an effective all-wheel drive system with a driving mode selector.

Second, we must talk about Ford Ranger Wolftrak. This version is based on the XLT series and offers off-road aesthetic fittings. Among the elements that differentiate it from other versions we have the tubular bar from the cargo box or Conquer Gray paint that you saw his body. Nor can we ignore the matte black grille, the underbody protection or the 17-inch alloy wheels painted in a black tone.

To move the Wolftrak resorts to the version with a turbo of the Block 2.0 EcoBlue. Offers 170 hp power and is associated with a 6-speed manual transmission. Optionally there is an automatic with 10 enclaves. In both the all-wheel drive system it is standard as the electronically locking rear differential and off-road tires. In addition, it offers a payload of 1 ton or a 3.5 ton maximum towing weight.

