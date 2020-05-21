There will be more Formula 1 drivers than ever, eight in all!

This Sunday, at 7:00 p.m. CEST on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook

Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon sign up for the virtual Formula 1 Championship. The two will race in the event this weekend, the virtual GP of Monaco, on the grid that more pilots from the Grand Circus who have put together the category so far to this online competition.

In the absence of real races, the virtual Formula 1 Championship continues with its sixth appointment, the Monaco GP. The surprise is that for the ‘jewel in the crown’, there will be more Formula 1 drivers than ever!

The category has managed to recruit a total of eight. To Antonio Giovinazzi, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Alex Albon, George Rusell and Nicholas Latifi, they join … Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon!

Giovinazzi will run again with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. AlphaTauri will compete with Vitantonio Liuzzi and motorcycle rider Luca Salvadori. Ferrari has not yet revealed who will be the companion of Charles Leclerc, nor Mercedes that of Valtteri Bottas. Lando Norris, as we counted yesterday, will be with Arsenal footballer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In Red Bull they have placed next to Alex Albon the surfer Kai Lenny and in Renault they will run with Esteban Ocon and Nico Prost. Williams opts for his current lineup, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi. Neither Haas nor Racing Point have announced their partners yet.

ALIGNMENTS

Alfa Romeo: Antonio Giovinazzi and Thibaut Courtois

AlphaTauri: Vitantonio Liuzzi and Luca Salvadori

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and driver to confirm

Haas: pilots to confirm

McLaren: Lando Norris and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Mercedes: Valtteri Bottas and driver to confirm

Racing Point: drivers to confirm

Red Bull: Alex Albon and Kai Lenny

Renault: Esteban Ocon and Nico Prost

Williams: George Russell and Nicholas Latifi

HOW TO FOLLOW THE VIRTUAL GP OF MONACO

The race can be followed, starting at 19:00 CEST, from the official F1 website and also from the category’s YouTube, Twitch, Weibo, Huya and Facebook accounts. It is expected that the appointment will last an hour and a half and that it will be made up of classification and race.

