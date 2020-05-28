Two new matches for NXT Takeover In Your House. NXT title bout and North American title bout confirmed.

Two new matches for NXT Takeover In Your House

Two new matches were announced yesterday night for the NXT Takeover In Your House special that will take place next Sunday, June 7.

It was announced that Cole will defend his NXT Championship against Dream at TakeOver: In Your House. The match has a stipulation where, if Cole wins, Dream cannot compete for the title again while Cole is champion.

That announcement was made during a negotiation between Cole and general manager William Regal during NXT tonight. After making the TakeOver match official, Regal added that he will find a location for Cole vs. Dream that will highlight your talents in an environment worthy of the NXT Championship.

The second combat is the one that will face Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano for the North America title. Although this combat was not made official during the broadcast of the program, it was later made official through a publication of the company made on Instagram.

NXT Takeover In Your House Billboard

With these two battles we already have five confirmed fights for the special of the yellow and black brand on June 7 and if tradition is followed there should be no more combat on the card. These are the announced bouts.

NXT Champion Adam Cole will defend against Velveteen Dream

NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will defend against Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai in a triple threat

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross (w / Scarlett)

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee will defend against Johnny Gargano

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Backlash will be the next WWE PPV and here at Planeta Wrestling we will do full coverage.