Two new matches added to WWE Money in the Bank

WWE made official two minutes ago two new matches for the PPV next Sunday Money in the Bank. None of the matches have been announced for the Kick Off of the event, so it would still be possible to add another match.

The first combat announced has been the one that will face R-Truth vs. MVP. We haven’t seen R- Truth fight the entire pandemic until this week’s Main Event show while MVP has been one of the big stars in the latest WWE RAW red brand shows. Now both fighters will face each other on Sunday in a match that will be very entertaining for all fans.

The second match could be the robbery of the night if WWE gives them time to show off. On the one hand we will have Jeff Hardy who will return to a PPV of the company from Wrestlemania 35, on the other hand we have Cesaro, one of the most fit fighters in the company.

Now we need to know if Sheamus It will have something to say to this match that we can see on Sunday in WWE Money in the Bank.

