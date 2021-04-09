Two Nationals and a project to relaunch local boxing

Spanish boxing has been severely attacked by the pandemic. The industry survived thanks to the lockout, since in recent years no television has bet on a viable and continued project. With spectator restrictions due to the pandemic, many boxers have been blank for more than a year. Others have been lucky enough to be able to compete, but always with the economic loss of their promoters. The option used has been the PPV, which has not allowed to match what came at the box office.

Despite everything, businessmen continue to do shows and gambling. The latest project is born from the hand of KO Boxing, who has created a platform that aims to bring together Spanish promoters in it. ‘Proximia Boxeo Español’ was born with a monthly cost of 9.99 euros and two promised evenings per month. “If it grows, events and promoters will be added”, point out its creators. “At the moment there will only be KO Boxing events, we don’t want to ask anyone to give us their product. When we can, at least, cope with the production we will be happy to add more people“, they add.

The project is ambitious and seeks to give continuity to national boxing, something that in 2020 was very complicated. In fact, last year (after the pandemic) only two titles were contested in Spain. The National of the super fly and the European of the minimum. In 2021, the forecast is that the industry will recover, but so far only the Spanish Super Welterweight Championship has been in the running. Of course, this new project starts very strong. ANDThis Saturday will be the launch of Proximia and will have two national championships at stake.

Jon Míguez (12-0, 5 KO), who has been waiting for about two years to be able to contest the welterweight title, faces another promise like Ricardo Roser (7-0, 1 KO). The lawsuit is very interesting, since the styles of both complement each other perfectly to see a good show. The Basque is the favorite due to his experience, something that he hopes “is key”, he warned in the podcast ‘Boxeo a la Carrera’. On the other hand, Juanfe Gómez (9-0, 1 KO) faces Diego Valtierra (6-2, 2 KO) for the national belt, also vacant, of the super featherweight. Another duel of styles in which the young promise of KO Boxing has the favorite poster, but the Basque “has nothing to lose”, which makes him more dangerous. Of the rest of the event, which will have three more lawsuits, highlights the debut in the professional field of Johan Orozco, former member of the Olympic Selection.