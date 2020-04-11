Aid for Mexico during the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, as a second shipment of the airlift with Shanghai, China, landed in Aztec territory with medical supplies.

Now it was the turn of three Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft from Aeroméxico, according to data from the El Universal newspaper. Personnel on board arrived with face masks, KN95 masks, examination gloves and ventilators extra for patients classified as serious.

Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations, confessed that The purchase of medical supplies from China consists of 1.9 million face masks, as well as 820 thousand masks. In addition, it was he who announced the timely arrival of inputs through social networks.

All resources will be destined for workers of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE), Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE), Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), as well as the Secretariats of the Navy (Semar) and the National Defense (Sedena) .

The airplanes They landed around 9:30 p.m. at the Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City. A third aircraft could arrive at any time around 23:59.

Martha Delgado, Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a video of Montes de Oca World, one of the Mexican officials who traveled to China to transport the cargo, who through the networks sent a message to Mexicans.

“After a day of more than 24 hours, the foreign relations team is already back in Mexico. We carry more than 2 million medical supplies for the health sector ” he said through the recording of just 12 seconds on board the plane.

A first plane with clinical supplies arrived in Mexico on April 7, 2020. The also called Aeroméxico “Peace Missionary” transported more than 10 tons of material from China.s

Among the materials that arrived stand out 1,184 boxes with 10.1 tons of KN95 examination gloves and masks, indispensable for the functions that health sector workers perform in combating coronavirus.

“This will allow us to cover practically 100% of the need for personal protective equipment for the health units of the national health system”, Undersecretary for Health Promotion and Prevention, Hugo López-Gatell, told the press.

The decision to buy these supplies became quite controversial, because in an interview with The Economist correspondent Richard Ensor, Gatell assured that masks were purchased sold in the first instance by Mexico and at a higher price, but much less of the rumor that guaranteed an acquisition for 30 times the original price.

In Mexico, the number of infections by coronavirus continues to increase. In a press conference from the National Palace, the general director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, reported that confirmed cases increased to 3,844, while the death toll reached 233.

In addition to passing the barrier of 200 deaths due to complications caused by COVID-19, the country registered a new peak of deaths with 39 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, it was revealed that there are 10,300 suspected cases of contagion in the country, as well as 19,749 negatives and a total of 33,893 people studied until April 10, 2020.