Trump said he asked to delay testing of covid-19 2:15

. – Two Donald Trump campaign employees who attended the rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus, the president’s campaign reported Monday.

“After another round of testing for campaign staff in Tulsa, two other members of the advance team tested positive for coronavirus. These staff members attended the rally, but wore face masks throughout the event. Upon positive evidence, the campaign immediately activated established contact tracking and quarantine protocols, ”Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told CNN in a statement.

The two positive tests, reported in the first instance by CNBC, bring to eight the total number of members of the Trump advance team in Tulsa who tested positive for coronavirus.

Hours before Trump’s Saturday rally, the campaign said six employees working at the event had tested positive for coronavirus.

Murtaugh said in a statement that “according to security protocols, covid-19 tests are conducted on campaign staff prior to events. Six members of the advance team tested positive in hundreds of tests, and the quarantine procedures were implemented immediately. ”

“No staff member who is covid-19 positive or anyone in immediate contact will be at the rally today or close to assistants and elected officials,” he added.

Tiktok users plant Trump 0:58

Those attending the Trump event were not required to wear a face mask or practice social distancing, despite the fact that the top public health officials of the Trump government have emphasized the importance of both measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Several government officials who went to the rally did not wear face masks, although campaign manager Brad Parscale was seen wearing one.

After Trump finished speaking in Tulsa, a person familiar with the matter told CNN that two Secret Service agents had also tested positive for coronavirus.

Attendees of the rally had to agree not to sue the campaign if they contracted coronaviruses, acknowledging that “there is an inherent risk of exposure to covid-19 in any public place where people are present.”

“By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to covid-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc .; BOK Center; ASM Global; nor to any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors or volunteers for any illness or injury, ”said the disclaimer presented to attendees.

The Tulsa rally was the president’s first since the coronavirus confined the country and halted all face-to-face campaigns. The president’s re-election campaign dismissed concerns about the ongoing pandemic, which has killed nearly 120,000 Americans, despite Oklahoma seeing a steady increase in its average of new confirmed cases per day before the event.

John Bolton describes why he won’t vote for Trump 1:37

Fewer than 6,200 people attended the rally, according to the Tulsa Fire Department, a number that was well below what the Trump campaign expected. The president’s campaign is contesting that number.

Trump said at the rally that he had told his staff to slow down the tests to detect the disease in order to hide the discovery of more cases. Murtaugh, echoing the president’s advisers, told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Monday that Trump’s comments were “ironic” and an attempt at humor.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.