Two more animated spin-offs are coming to HBO Max

HBO Max is developing, so far, three animated spin-offs of Game of Thrones. One of them we anticipated at the beginning of this year. However, now The Hollywood Reporter reports that the platform gave green light for two more animated productions. The objective, of course, is to expand the universe created by George RR Martin, who apparently will continue to unfinished the Winds of Winter after the launch of a dozen series.

According to the aforementioned medium, one of the animated series of Game of Thrones will be set in the Golden Empire of Yi Ti, a kingdom that we did not know in the original series and that is led by an emperor worshiped as a deity. However, its power does not extend beyond the limits that comprise Yi Ti. It is worth mentioning that this region was one of the first that the British author imagined for his universe. In fact, the territory is inspired by Imperial China.

There’s a key reason HBO Max will delve into the Yi Ti stories. Lord Corlys Velaryon, one of the main characters in House of the Dragon, the live-action spin-off of Game of Thrones that will be released in 2022, left Qart to venture to Yi Ti. Her trip earned her the nickname of the “Sea Serpent”, as her boat is also known. At the moment it is unknown if this production will arrive before or after The House of the Dragon.

2022, a key year for Game of Thrones

As for the second animated series revealed today by The Hollywood Reporter, no further details were offered. And just as HBO Max is authorizing new content to enrich the Westeros narrative, there are other projects that have fallen by the wayside. The source explains that Flea Bottom, a series with real actors set in a poor neighborhood of King’s Landing (King’s Landing), was recently canceled.

Undoubtedly, 2022 will be a year of great importance for the Game of Thrones universe. The arrival of The House of the Dragon will reveal if HBO has the capacity to repeat the success of the main series. The last season left us with a bad taste in our mouths, which is why many viewers prefer to keep their expectations low.

Also in Ezanime.net