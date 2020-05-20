On March 20, Alberto Fernández decreed social, preventive and compulsory isolation with the aim of slowing down the advance of the coronavirus. In principle, the quarantine was to be for 15 days, then it was extended and made more flexible according to the epidemiological situation of each district in particular. This Wednesday marks two months.

Public transportation in the first weeks of quarantine was authorized only for workers with essential activities. Over the days, prevention protocols were implemented in buses and trains: reduced capacity, seated passengers, keeping distance and wearing a mask.

When the President decreed quarantine, in Argentina there were 128 infected and three fatalities. As of May 19, the number of positive cases for coronavirus rose 8,809, with 393 deaths.

When the quarantine was decreed on March 20, only health workers, the security forces, the production of food, drugs, and activities related to the movement were authorized -in addition to officials from the National, provincial and municipal governments- refinement of naphtha and diesel.

This Tuesday, May 19, 438 new cases of COVID-19 were registered throughout the country: the highest number since the pandemic began in Argentina.

Last weekend, in the City of Buenos Aires, recreational outings for children were allowed for the first time in two months. The minors had to be accompanied by one of their parents within a radius of 500 meters from their homes. The Buenosairean government announced that it would analyze social behavior before evaluating how to continue the quarantine.

Of the 438 new infected, 224 are from the city of Buenos Aires, 157 from the province of Buenos Aires, 34 from Chaco, 9 from Córdoba, 6 from Santiago del Estero, 6 from Río Negro and 2 from Mendoza. Formosa and Catamarca have not registered cases so far.

At the beginning of the social, preventive and compulsory isolation, there was a strong presence of the security forces: the Prefecture, the Gendarmerie, the Federal Police and the different provinces strictly guarded that compliance with the quarantine was observed. With the flexibilizations of the last weeks, the controls and the police presence on the streets were reduced.

In Argentina 2,872 people were discharged after suffering from coronavirus.

Of the total cases registered in the country, 940 (10.7%) are imported, 3,879 (44%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 2,758 (31.3%) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under investigation epidemiological.

Given the deepening of the economic crisis due to the quarantine stoppage, over the weeks the National Government was enabling the return of new activities. Preferably those linked to industrial production and businesses.

Next Sunday the current phase of social isolation, preventive and compulsory, expires. Alberto Fernández analyzes to extend it again until June 8. Given the increases in cases registered in the last days in the AMBA, it is expected that the City of Buenos Aires and the Buenos Aires metropolitan area will continue in phase 3, while the confinement in the interior of the country in those districts where several weeks that no new cases are confirmed.

After debating on the use of chinstrap or face mask as a preventive method, in mid-April the Government established its obligation to enter shops and to travel in buses and trains. At the beginning of May, the obligation was extended to go outside in the City and Province of Buenos Aires. Despite not having COVID-19 cases, Catamarca was the first to decree the mandatory use of the mask in April. In other provinces there is a recommendation, but the use of chinstraps is not mandatory.