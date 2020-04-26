While spring is just beginning, several departments in the northeast quarter of France are already pointing out significant rain deficits, and some have not waited to launch drought alerts. The prefecture of Ain, for example, placed several areas on drought vigilance on April 1, 2020, the prefecture of the Rhône did the same from April 20, and most recently the prefecture of Ardèche on April 24.

“Significant drying of the soil”

“Since the beginning of the year, the rainfall has been in deficit in the department,” said the prefecture of Ain in a press release. “The drought at the start of spring, associated with temperatures above seasonal norms, halted the recharge of aquifers (water-retaining soils, editor’s note) and led to significant drying of the soil”.

In a graph posted on his Twitter account, the meteorologist François Jobard highlights the fairly significant rain losses recorded since the beginning of spring, compared to seasonal norms. The eastern half of France is particularly affected by this lack of rain, with deficits of almost 95% in certain areas.

Rainfall over the last 40 days in France.

-> in dark orange, <5 mm, ie deficits / standard of almost 95% (loc. 100%).

-> in light orange, <20 mm, i.e. deficits of 70 to 90%.

-> only eastern Corsica and Roussillon experienced surpluses for the period. pic.twitter.com/TeWuhd1Dev – Francois Jobard (@Francois_Jobard) April 24, 2020

“The overall insufficiency of precipitation throughout the winter, coupled with temperatures above seasonal averages, result in a significant reduction in the flow rates of the department’s rivers as of this month of April,” explains the prefecture of Ardèche, relayed by Le Dauphiné Libéré.

Farmers call for emergency measures

French farmers in several regions “are facing extreme climatic episodes that endanger their work and require urgent measures”, this Wednesday wrote in a joint statement the FNSEA (National Federation of Farmers’ Unions) and the Young farmers.

They recall the “drought that has been raging since the beginning of the year in Hauts-de-France, Grand-Est, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, the Massif Central, in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, in Pays-de- the Loire, the Center, Normandy, Île-de-France and which is added to the droughts of previous years “.

After the heat waves of summer 2019, “winter 2019-2020 has been the warmest winter in France since the beginning of the 20th century”, writes Météo France. 2019 has also been the hottest year on record in Europe, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Copernicus service on climate change.