The Argentinian Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez He assured that two months ago it was against returning to compete when Italy was in full emergency for the coronavirus, but considered that “now it is different” and that the conditions are in place to resume Series A.

06/10/2020 at 16:28

Gomez, who scored seven goals and gave 12 assists in the 33 games played this year, considered that “there are many people who need football to live, not just footballers”, in an interview with the Italian newspaper ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’.

“If I had been asked two months ago if I wanted to continue competing I would have said no. But now there is more security, this virus seems less aggressive and I am in favor of playing again. Series A is an industry that moves millions, there are many people who need football to live, not just the players, “he said. Gomez.

“Soccer is a spectacle, there is much desire to resume it, without paying attention to the need to play 13 games in 43 days,” he added.

Series A was interrupted on March 9 and will resume on June 20 with the aim of ending the competition on August 2. Atalanta, fourth classified, must play every three days and will debut on June 21 against Sassuolo.

The ‘Papu’, leader and captain of an Atalanta that also qualified for the Champions League quarterfinals, was also favorable to the fact that, in the coming weeks, there may be a small number of spectators in the stadiums.

“I wish there were people in the stadiums, it’s what the fans want. It doesn’t seem crazy to me. If shopping malls open, why can’t you partially reopen a stadium, which is an open environment? “He said.

He acknowledged that he already feels in good shape, since his body “takes 15 or 20 days to be well” and considered that when playing behind closed doors, the mental aspect will be key.

“The values ​​(of the teams) are the same, but we start again from scratch. It will be above all a mental matter. We were in a great moment of form and the enthusiasm leads to victory. By playing every three days everything is possible , maybe you win two games and lose the next two, “he assured.

And, on the fact of competing behind closed doors, he stressed: “We have achieved more points away from home than at home. But the support of our fans is very important. It will be the same also for clubs that must give up 50,000 or 60,000 fans That night in Mestalla (in the knockout stages of the Champions League against Valencia) we received three goals, what would happen to 50,000 people in the stands? “

Atalanta eliminated Valencia in the second round after winning 4-1 the first leg at San Siro, behind the open door, and prevailing 4-3 at Mestalla, behind closed doors.