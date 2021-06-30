Two months after the infamous push, Stephens feels like a winner despite not having fought Klose: “I showed up, he didn’t.”

Jeremy stephens was to make his return to the Lightweight division after nearly nine years on April 17. But his fight with Drakkar Klose did not go beyond a ceremonial confrontation the day before the UFC Las Vegas 24.

Stephens inadvertently pushed Klose hard and as a result the fight was terminated on the day of the event after the 32-year-old was diagnosed with a concussion and a cervical sprain.

Still dealing with the aftermath of the push, Klose is unclear when he will step back into the Octagon. But that’s not the case for Stephens, who faces the former champion of the KSW, Mateusz gamrot, this July 17.

With just over two weeks until his return to the cage, Stephens, who has not won in more than three years, addressed the incident for the first time in an interview and, unsurprisingly, did so without a shred of remorse.

“It was quite an experience,” Stephens told MMA Junkie. «They paid me some money to introduce myself and make weight. I introduce myself and he doesn’t, you know? I never thought that a push would come to this. I didn’t think he was going to act like that, respond like that and approach the UFC by putting on a show. From what I hear I feel like Dana (White) and the company have my back. I missed the opportunity to go out and fight. I can see this transparently from all levels. I feel totally at ease with what I did. I am a fighter. I am primitive in those moments »

Although Stephens and Klose never shared the octagon, the former featherweight contender said he felt like the unofficial winner of the contest.

“It’s a fight that I won,” he said. “I won. They paid me some money. I introduced myself, he did not. He went on saying that he was going to do this and that. Brother, you would have shown up to fight. But it did not. I have no hard feelings towards ‘Jaffar’ or his team. I’m over it. I’m in peace with myself. I’m very happy with the way I presented myself, ready to fight.

