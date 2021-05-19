Two MLB baseball teams agree to transfer a player in exchange for $ 1 as financial compensation

The outside game of the New York Mets he is being severely punished by injuries during the start of the season in the MLB. With their three starters in injured outfield positions, the Big Apple team has had to pull in lower-tier players and rummage through the transfer market for temporary reinforcement. The latter have been found in Cameron maybin, whom they have pierced with Chicago Cubs in exchange for 1 dollar. Yes, a dollar.

Maybin did not count in the plans of the Chicago Cubs, who had been assigned to one of their Minor League teams this season, promising that if any team took an interest in him they would not object to letting him go. So it was. His experience in the Major Leagues led the Mets to negotiate for him and reach a most surreal transfer agreement. The player will keep the contract he signed in Chicago, but to get ‘legally’ to New York the Mets had to give the Cubs token compensation.

#Cubs did not stand in the way of Maybin getting a MLB opportunity. The cash consideration back from the #Mets was $ 1. NYM canvassed elsewhere and were being hit up for significant prospects for short-term solutions. – Joel Sherman (@ Joelsherman1) May 18, 2021

As it is a transfer, both teams must get something in the exchange, while the player maintains his contract but in a different team. The other option would have been for the Chicago Cubs to cut Maybin, paying him the rest of the current contract or reaching an economic agreement, so that the Mets would later extend an offer to the player as a free agent. Something much more expensive for both parties.