Two missing people and at least three injured after capsizing a ship in the port of Castellón

The rescue services are looking for two missing persons, a crew member and a port worker, after capsizing a ship in the port of Castellón. The event, which occurred this Friday shortly before 8:51 p.m., when the first notice was received, has also left at least three injured, who have been transferred to the city’s General Hospital. One of those treated is in serious condition due to a severe contusion to the head.

The ship ‘Nazmiye Ana’, flying the Panamanian flag and coming from Barcelona, ​​had nine crew members at the time of the accident, which took place in what is known as the “Centennial Pier”. It is 79 meters long, 11 wide and 4.2 deep.

Sources from the Castellón Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium have told EFE that it is a container ship that crashed while loading and unloading.

Emergency deployment

The Generalitat has reported that it has mobilized two urgent and emergency medical units, with a rescue boat and diver. For its part, the Castellón Port Authority has activated the blue phase of its self-protection plan, as well as its Maritime Interior Plan in anticipation of a fuel spill into the sea.

The Emergency Coordination Center, dependent on the Generalitat, has established Situation 0 of the Exterior Emergency Plan, while the investigation is carried out by the Civil Guard.

