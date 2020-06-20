Illustrative image. Eight people were killed in three different attacks, including two minors (Photo: Special)

Eight people, including a 2-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, they were killed this Thursday in the Celaya municipality, in the state of Guanajuato.

The events occurred at a different place and time. The last event was that of five members of a family who died from gunshots, inside the Granada and Anís street home, Campo Azul neighborhood.

The victims were at their home around 11:45 p.m., when they were attacked with gunshots by an armed group, according to police information. The deceased were a girl, two women and two men, in addition to leaving two other people injured.

The minor was found with a gunshot wound to the torso, oak of a children’s blanket lying on the ground at the entrance to the building. The bodies of two men were found next to the little girl, and two women were in the bathroom, one of them approximately four months pregnant.

Hours earlier, in the same neighborhood, a child died and an adult was wounded when a command shot his home on Calle Almendra, in addition to setting a car on fire.

In the first attack two women died, one of them pregnant, two men and a minor (Photo: Facebook / News at the moment celaya)

Another attack was the one that three people received at a food store in the El Dorado market, leaving two dead and one injured.

Celaya, head of the homonymous municipality of Guanajuato, it lives a permanent climate of violence by the fight of drug cartels. The region is one of the most murders recorded from January to May this year, at rates per 100,000 inhabitants, below Manzanillo, Colima; Zamora, Michoacán; Juárez, Chihuahua and Tijuana, Baja California.

In early March, he was detained there Rodolfo Juan « N », father of José Antonio Yépez, “El Marro”, leader of the Cartel of Santa Rosa de Lima.C The area suffers from serious extortion and land collection problems.

