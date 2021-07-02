Two mining companies to invest as soon as the market collapses

A fall in the market is inevitable, as it is part of the usual cycle in the markets. So it is always better to anticipate as smart investors do and mining companies are always a great option, depending on Rich Duprey in The Motley Fool.

The 34% drop in stock indices driven by last year’s pandemic in the span of a few weeks was the worst on record. The Great Recession of 2007-2009 was one of the longest.

“The warning is forewarned, so with the likelihood of another drop, particularly after the meteoric rebound achieved after last year’s crash that has thrown rational valuations out of balance, prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” he says. Duprey.

This is where you should invest

One of the worst decisions is, in the face of an inevitable correction, to remove all the money from the market. After a strong bull market a dip is always looming and these are the best times to buy. Unless you don’t need the money in 3 years from now, it’s always best to leave it invested for at least a decade and these two stocks are a great option.

While silver had a brief stellar turn as an investment in meme stocks earlier this year, silver miner First Majestic S should be on every investor’s radar because it remains a top miner that relies primarily on investment. silver for the majority of its investments and revenues, about 70%, with three top-tier operating mines in Mexico and one in Nevada.

Furthermore, having acquired the mine Jerritt Canyon in Nevada, which will be immediately beneficial to your operations, First Majestic has an excellent organic growth profile.

“Silver is important because beyond its value as a precious metal, it has vital industrial, technological and consumer usesespecially in cars, solar panels, and of course jewelry. A rebound in economic activity after a market crash will add to the silver luster, ”says Duprey.

Read more

The mines San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada they should see significant increases in yield, even though they suffered a decline in production last quarter after setting a record pace in the prior quarter. Jerritt Canyon should also really help production efforts in the second half of the year and beyond.

Silver stock reported that its 2020 all-inclusive holding costs, an important industry metric for measuring the cost of its metals, was $ 12.43 per ounce. With silver priced around $ 25 per ounce, even if it fell to $ 15 per ounce, First Majestic would still be a profitable endeavor, ”says Duprey.

And the gold too

Yamana Gold is a major gold miner, and while gold is primarily a backup investment with far fewer industrial uses than silver, there is still good reason to believe in a bullish case for the precious metal.

On the one hand, compared to the S&P 500, who has uploaded a 42% Over the past year, the price of gold represented by the exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Shares has declined 1%. But a gold miner like Yamana Gold is a better bet than an ETF because any gain in the price of gold significantly improves your operating cash margin per ounce.

Yamana says his main goal is maximize free cash flow, and last year it produced almost $ 456 million in net FEL, or 42% more than in 2019. Because its generation of ELF has been so strong, it increased its annual dividend by 50% for $ 0.105 per share.

Its ability to produce strong cash earnings has enabled the miner to significantly reduce its debt burden with a net debt of $ 565 million, and achieve the goal of managing net debt to EBITDA less than 1.0 times.

“At about $ 4 a share, Yamana Gold is trading at a fraction of its book value, as well as the rate that Wall Street predicts it will be able to increase its earnings in the next few years. A market crash could cause investors to seek the safety of gold as an asset with intrinsic value, and this gold stock could be poised to catch that change, ”concludes Duprey.