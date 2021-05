May 31, 2021

0

At least two men were found shot after a shooting on Monday in the Midtown district of Miami, United States (USA).

The Miami Police Department reported that the incident occurred shortly before 6 pm in the 3101 North Miami Avenue area.

He added that the police received reports of several shots and when they arrived, they found the men who shot; therefore, they were rushed to the hospital.

So far, it is not known how seriously they are injured or who may have been the shooter.

0