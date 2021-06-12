Two men shot to death in Cancun’s hotel zone

QUINTANA ROO.

A new bullet attack was registered today in the hotel zone of Cancun. Two men were shot to death on Tortugas beach, located at kilometer 6.5 of Kukulcán Boulevard.

A tourist from the United States suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder, for which she was transferred to a private hospital.

Photo: special

The events took place at approximately 2:30 p.m. when two individuals who were on the beach were attacked by another pair who, according to witnesses, arrived and fled using a jet ski. The victims did not have the opportunity to shelter or defend themselves and their bodies were left next to a commercial establishment.

Meanwhile, the tourist was helped by a group of people between tourists and tenants, and later by paramedics who came along with the State Police and the National Guard, who began actions to find those responsible.