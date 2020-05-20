15 minutes. The authorities of the United States (USA) detained two men on Wednesday, including a former special forces soldier, accused of having helped former Nissan President Carlos Ghosn flee last December from Japan.

Those arrested are Michael and Peter Taylor, father and son, respectively, whose extradition Japan claims.

Japan had requested the surrender of those two individuals and a third party identified as George-Antoine Zayek for their alleged connection to Ghosn’s flight.

The former director, who has triple nationality, left Japan before midnight on December 29 at the Kansai International Airport.

The man traveled first to Turkey and then to Lebanon.

Airport security

The fugitives did not go through any immigration control in Japan, since they hid inside a box to get to the plane.

According to court documents revealed by the United States, Ghosn was able to enter that box thanks to the help of one of the detainees. The subjects, identified as Michael Taylor and Antoine Zayek, are former special forces soldiers.

Flight

On the day of the flight, on December 29, 2019, Michael Taylor and Zayek traveled in a private plane from Dubai to Kansai International Airport in Japan. Then, upon entering the Japanese country, they identified themselves as musicians who carried “two big black boxes” with audio equipment.

The two men met Ghosn at a hotel, who hid in one of those large boxes and was thus able to leave Japan without the authorities noticing.

According to US prosecutors, in the months leading up to that operation, Michael Taylor and his son Peter traveled to Japan three times and met Ghosn at least seven times.

Both Michael and Peter Taylor are scheduled to appear Wednesday by videoconference before a Massachusetts state judge. In this entity the arrests took place.

The Turkish Prosecutor’s Office accused seven employees of a private airline of having helped Ghosn escape from Japan.

Carlos Ghosn, 66 years old, was also president of the French group Renault and the Japanese firm Mitsubishi.