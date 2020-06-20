© EUGENE GARCIA

A wave of looting for the death of George Floyd destroyed hundreds of stores in California.

The San Bernardino Police Department, California arrested two men in for looting a store T Mobile last May 31.

That night late last month, the men entered the store located in 1574 W. Baseline St of San Bernardino around 10 at night after breaking the windows.

The next day the officers received detailed information from the store, they even gave them the location of a tracking device it was on one of the stolen computers.

The Police reported in a statement that they went to the place in the block 3700 Ridge Line Drive in San Bernardino and after talking to a man at the residence, they recovered the cell phone.

At the time the store confirmed that it was one of the stolen equipment after verifying the serials. However, the next day the managers of the T-Mobile store tracked other equipment and everything pointed in the same direction.

After the second complaint, the San Bernardino Police Department obtained a complete list of stolen equipment and after viewing the store’s security videos and obtaining a search warrant, entered the property of Ridge Line Drive and arrested two men identified as Siante Lockridge and Anthony Flewellen.

The men were identified as the material authors of the fact that was recorded on video and a bond of $ 50,000. The stolen merchandise had a value of $ 8,691 dollars.

« The city of San Bernardino was severely affected by the looting that occurred during the riots and is working hard to resolve most of the possible cases« Police said in a statement.

