Two members of the same family died of coronaviruses in Managua, confirmed relatives who asked to remain anonymous. This is a 59 year old lady and a nephew.

The woman was buried on Tuesday night in the presence of three family members and a nurse at the Caminos del Cielo cemetery. She is the second of her family to be buried with few relatives and under the secrecy of the authorities.

On Monday night a nephew of the woman was buried. The family assures that both died from the coronavirus. The man worked at the airport and lived in a neighborhood in District Six of Managua, while his aunt lived in a nearby neighborhood in the same district.

Before entering the cemetery, a relative of the woman spoke quickly to LA PRENSA about the case of the lady, who was a merchant. “The day before yesterday we managed to talk to her, she told us she was better,” said the family member. The 59-year-old woman was admitted eight days ago to the Manolo Morales Hospital, but three days ago she was transferred to the German Nicaraguan Hospital.

“In Manolo they did not let us see her, the day I stayed at night they said they were going to move her, after no, it turns out that they even called her by another name, that even I stayed at the gate to see who was leaving, Turns out he was my relative. They didn’t tell me anything, “said the woman visibly upset.

Delivered until night

The woman was transferred at 12:59 in the morning that night to the Nicaraguan German. “It turns out that this morning he died from 6:00 in the morning and they gave us information at 12:00 on the day. Until that hour! And that we will look for how to bury it, ”says the family member while she waits for the heavy gates of the Caminos del Cielo cemetery to open, the cemetery that was inaugurated three months ago by the Managua Mayor’s Office.

The coffin of the 59-year-old woman who was buried this Tuesday night in the Caminos del Cielo cemetery. THE PRESS / Roberto Fonseca

Although he died early, the body was delivered after 6:00 in the afternoon. The corpse arrived at the cemetery around 6:50 in the afternoon. “Until now because we had to carry the box, we had to have the hole already made,” explains the family member. Initially, the woman was going to be buried in the cemetery of the Milagro de Dios neighborhood, but when they were too late for the paperwork, they were told that they could not do it. The hospital authorities were in charge of providing them with the place where they buried her.

Outrage at hiding crisis

What most annoys the victim’s family is that the authorities are not reporting on the crisis that is going on in hospitals due to the coronavirus. “The surgery room for women, the one for pregnant women, all these rooms are collapsing, they are full,” says the family member, adding: “All this family has given life to the government and pays in this way, seeking not to notify or say nothing of how this is, this is collapsing, this is horrible the hospitals, if they leave up to 15, 20 dead, right now there were 50 dead there, because they had the big list ».

Before being able to continue speaking, the family member has to leave, because from the cemetery the caretaker is watching and is about to open the gate.

Now the family fears that a brother of the deceased will suffer the same fate as his other relatives, because he has symptoms of coronavirus.