Two matches announced for tonight’s NXT

Last night WWE announced two matches for tonight’s NXT show It looks like it will return to normal routine after a no-fight show was held last week and the brand was largely defeated in audiences by AEW.

The two matches announced are for a place in the women’s ladder match that will take place in the NXT specials where the matches that should have taken place at NXT Takeover Tampa will take place and will begin airing on the 1st of April.

The first fight will be the one that confronts two technical and aerial fighters who will surely delight the respectable and that is that they will see the faces, Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter. We have already seen Candice fight in the company’s Takeovers and Kayden Carten has a long history and a background in Mexican struggle of her time in The Crash in Tijuana.

The second fight if we can say that it surprises more, since we will see the Chinese fighter, Xia Li vs. Aliyah. Both fighters have been little seen in NXT and also almost always in a role that does not play a leading role, we will see which of the two advances to the ladder fight.

We remember that for this fight they are already classified, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim & Tegan Nox, and after these two fights we will still lack one more fighter to meet.

