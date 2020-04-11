Two matches and a segment announced for WWE Smackdown next week. The brand’s couples titles will be put into play.

During the WWE SmackDown show last night, virtually the entire undercard was announced for next Friday’s show as four bouts and a segment were announced for the show.

The two qualifying matches for Money in the Bank, we discussed in another note, and here we will talk about the matches for SmackDown couples titles and the match between Tamina and Sasha Banks with implications for the brand’s female title.

In the match for the tag team titles, we will see the three members of the teams that were not in the Wrestlemania 36 match. The Miz will defend the titles against Big E of New Day and Jey Uso. The fight was agreed last night during the segment of The Dirt Sheet where New Day and The Usos faced The Miz and John Morrison.

Another fight that we will have will be that of Sasha Banks vs. Tamina. Tamina stepped out into the ring to claim a shot at Bayley’s title, but Bayley told her that in order to have that shot, she must first beat Sasha Banks in an individual match. Sasha didn’t like this decision, which seems to indicate that if there is a turn face to this rivalry, it would be Sasha’s.

Finally, a segment was also announced between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose where the first wants to give her explanations to Mandy Rose about what happened with Otis and Dolph Ziggler and their Valentine’s date.

