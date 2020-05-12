From San Diego Comic Con Marvel Studios plans for phase 4 were revealed, which has already been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the cinema and television projects can be added as they would delay the release date of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ‘and’ WandaVision ‘.

Originally, both productions were planned to be released on the streaming platform this year, ushering in a new and exciting era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now on television.

However, it seems that Disney is just as unsure of its arrival on the streaming service, as Marvel fans are now.

According to US media, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has confirmed that the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ will hit the streaming service this fall, as scheduled.

But it is there where Suspicions begin that they would delay the release date of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​and ‘WandaVision’, since nothing has been said about the two MCU shows, which can tell us a lot.

Clearly, the studio is in no position to say when they will be released. Which means there is a chance they will deliver on their plans by the end of the year, but they can’t be sure right now.

So where are both productions before the pandemic? Well, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​was about to end its production in Prague when the virus arrived, so it is possible that it may start again soon, now that the Czech capital officially allows the entry of foreign film crews.

As for ‘WandaVision’, a recent report claims filming has been completed before closing, so it seems that you can start your post-production now.

At the moment it is unknown if the productions will be delayed in their release dates, which had not been officially announced.