With the arrival of the end of the year, the graduation ceremony of the students of the Rafa Nadal Academy, an act different from that of other years and in which there was a great surprise: the intervention of Roger Federer and Maria Sharapova.

06/09/2020 at 22:33

CEST

SPORT.ES

With the facilities appropriate to the conditions that must be met in Phase 3 (in which Manacor is located), Rafa Nadal opened the event with his speech: “It is a very special day for all of you. A great achievement in difficult circumstances and at the academy we are very proud of you “he said to his wards.

Nadal He recalled the harsh conditions with the confinement: “We have lived through very difficult, very complicated situations. I hope and wish it was a learning time for all of you. Life, most of the time, is not easy. I hope that this period of time has helped you to gain strength and experience for the challenges you may have in the future. It is vital to make the right decisions at key moments in our lives & rdquor ;.

Roger Federer recommended hard work but have fun

Rafa had a surprise in store for the students with the online presence of Roger Federer, who congratulated all the students of the Rafa Nadal Academy: “I wish you all the best for the future. For those who are going to dedicate themselves to professional tennis, you already know what this entails: Much perseverance, and hard work. But never forget to have fun, because I think that is the most important thing and that is what makes me and Rafa stand out, we have never lost the passion for what we do every day. There will be rainy days and there will be difficult days, but the sun always rises again. Keep working very hard, “he recommended.

Maria Sharapova encouraged them to be the best

The surprises were not over for such a special day for Rafa’s academy students. Maria Sharapova also sent her congratulations: “I’m sure the past few weeks have been incredibly challenging being away from your families and friends.. Graduating in this environment must be very different from how you imagined it. So I applaud you for your motivation, for your work and effort and I encourage you to go ahead and you strive to be the best in your sport “, lis requested.

At the end of the speeches Rafael Nadal participated in the delivery of diplomas immortalizing a moment that none of them will forget. Although there was no family photo, the students were able to launch the mortarboard in groups of four students two meters apart.