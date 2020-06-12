A group of surgeons in Chicago gave new lungs to a young woman who suffered severe lung damage from coronavirus.

Northwestern Medicine announced the procedure Thursday, which was performed last Friday. Only very few survivors of COVID-19, in China and Europe, have received a lung transplant.

The patient of Chicago, twenty years old, remained connected to a respirator and cardiopulmonary bypass machine for almost two months before being operated on in the Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Surgery lasted 10 hours

The 10-hour procedure was challenging, because the virus had caused multiple perforations in her lungs and had practically fused to the chest wall, the doctor detailed. Ankit Bharat, who performed the surgery.

The young woman remains connected to the ventilator while her body heals, but she is well enough to converse with her family through a video call. Doctors claim that you have a good chance of living a normal life.

“We anticipate that he will fully recover,” added the doctor. Rade tomic, medical director of the hospital’s lung transplant program.

The patient was not identified, but Bharat said she recently moved to Chicago Coming from North Carolina to be closer to her boyfriend.

The woman was in good health, but her condition deteriorated rapidly after being hospitalized in late April. Doctors waited six weeks for her body to be virus-free before considering a transplant.

The lungs account for just 7% of the nearly 40,000 organ transplants performed in the United States last year. They are generally difficult to come by and patients often wait weeks on the transplant list.

The patient of Chicago it was in very bad condition and the heart, kidneys and liver were beginning to show signs of failure, so it was quickly placed at the top of the list, he explained Bharat.

