Two Liga MX Clubs ‘fight’ for Alejandro Zendejas

The Mexican extreme Alejandro Zendejas Canterano of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara and current player of the Rayos del Necaxa, is being closely followed by two Liga MX clubs that seek to take over his services.

They are the Xolos of Tijuana and the Red Devils of Toluca, two clubs that seek to reinforce the attack and have set their sights on the Mexican extreme.

Zendejas, who has had a good participation with the Rayos and with the Mexican Under 23 National Team, caught the attention of the clubs and both Robert Dante Siboldi and Hernán Cristante want to have him under their orders.

Zendejas debuted with Chivas in 2016 but could never earn a place in the Guadalajara team, so he was on loan in 2017-18 with Zacatepec and it was in the 2020 Guardianes that he arrived free at Necaxa

With the Rayos, Zendejas started the 17 games of Guardianes 2021, scoring two goals and accumulating 1,516 minutes, only behind Unai Bilbao.

