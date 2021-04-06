two ladies stand in front and give it a review

Ayuso’s scene with the ladies. (Photo: TVE)

The president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, have lived a most uncomfortable moment this Tuesday, when they visited the modernization of the public university hospitals in La Paz and 12 de Octubre.

At the door of one of the centers, and while the TVE cameras were recording, two women have stood in front of them and have indignantly related their experience in these months of pandemic.

″ There is no right! There is no right! I have cancer and I am neglected. And I have had Covid, 15 days in my house for the doctor to call me. To call me! 15 days unattended. And my husband with pneumonia on October 12 ”, one of them lamented as the political leaders endured the downpour in silence.

“And my mother with 92 years I have it alone. That’s what you get! That’s what there is! ”, Added the other, next to him.

Already inside the centers, Ayuso has assured: “Our government continues to work absolutely every day in parallel to the electoral campaign. For us, the Government of Madrid is the most important thing, it is the priority ”.

These projects are part of the health infrastructure modernization plan that is being carried out in the seven oldest public hospitals in the region. The head of the regional Executive has stressed that it is an “ambitious” project that has continued despite the pandemic and thanks to the hospital teams.

“Not only has it not stopped, but it is advancing with a very firm step. The Community has been aware that attention to Covid had to be made compatible with the continuous development of the health system. These projects are a great example of the quality of care …

