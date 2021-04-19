Two killed in gruesome accident in a Tesla: police believe it was on autopilot

Two people died this Saturday night in an accident involving a TIt is the one that was circulating without anyone at the wheel occurred north of Houston (Texas), as reported by county authorities.

One of the deceased was in the passenger seat and another in the back seat and the authorities assured this Sunday that they have “99.9%” certainty that “No one was driving the vehicle at the time of impact.”

The Tesla crashed into a tree on a high-speed curve, and it took firefighters four hours to put out the blaze.

Investigators are trying to determine if the airbags were deployed and if the vehicle had assisted driving activated, an intelligent assistance system that Tesla markets as “Autopilot” or “Autopilot”.

Tesla asks its drivers to be aware of driving at all times to take control of the vehicle and invites them to activate the intelligent assistance system, since it is safer than driving without it.

The accident occurs when Tesla is beginning to test with some of its drivers a system of “Total autonomous driving”, although it also asks that the driver keep his hands on the wheel at all times.

Some experts have criticized the company for using terms like “automatic pilot” and giving a false sense of autonomy on the part of the vehicle.

The agency of United States Highway Safety (NHTSA) It is studying the possibility of imposing rules to guarantee the attention of drivers at the wheel, while new driving mechanisms are introduced in the motor industry.

The NHTS investigates more than twenty Tesla electric vehicle accidents while using the assisted driving system.

The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, has defended the safety record of his electric vehicles and this week assured that the assistance to the driver allows to have a “10 times lower” chance of an accident.

