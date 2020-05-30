. / EPA / JAWAD JALALI

(JAWAD JALALI /)

Kabul, May 30 . .- The driver of a minibus with employees of the Afghan television channel Khurshid TV and one of his journalists were killed and four other workers were injured in a bomb attack this Saturday in Kabul, in the second fatal attack on this canal in the Afghan capital in less than a year.

The explosion took place around 16.05 (11.35 GMT) in the north of Kabul, when the employees of the channel returned to their homes in the company vehicle after the end of the working day, the Deputy spokesperson of the Interior Ministry, Marwa Amini told Efe .

“The target of the explosion was the Khurshid TV minibus and as a result two employees … were killed and four others were injured,” the spokeswoman said.

The human rights organization Amnesty International (AI) immediately condemned the attack in a message on Twitter, “a horrible crime that shows the risks that journalists in Afghanistan face for doing their important work.”

“The Afghan authorities must do everything possible to protect journalists and bring those responsible to justice. Impunity for attacks on journalists must end,” AI stressed.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is the second attack against Khurshid TV in less than a year, after the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group claimed in August a similar attack in Kabul against a channel vehicle that left two dead and three wounded.

The jihadist group then justified the action because the vehicle “was carrying media workers loyal to the apostate Afghan government.”

Threats by both IS and the Taliban to the Afghan media have been repeated in the almost two decades of conflict in Afghanistan, carrying out numerous attacks against the press, one of the worst in January 2016 against the television network. local Tolo in which seven workers died.

Afghanistan is considered one of the most deadly and dangerous countries for journalists in the world.

In 2018, in the deadliest year for the press in the country, 20 journalists and media workers died and another 20 were injured in incidents related to the exercise of their profession.