Two killed in a Tesla accident, no one was in the pilot’s seat | Motor

Two people have died in a traffic accident. They were traveling in a Tesla vehicle and authorities say that no one was sitting behind the wheel.

This Saturday one of the Tesla cars has suffered a spectacular accident in which its two passengers have died. The Texas Police in the United States has confirmed the number of deaths and ensures that no one was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

According to the situation in which the two victims and the car were, the authorities claim to be sure “99.9% that nobody was driving the vehicle at the time of impact.” One of the deceased was in the passenger seat and the second in the back of the car, for which it is suspected that it could have been a failure of the company’s autopilot.

According to Reuters, the vehicle was a 2019 Tesla Model S that crashed into a tree on a curve and was traveling at high speed, although it is not indicated if it exceeded the speed limits. The car was engulfed in flames and it took firefighters 4 hours to put out the fire.

According to the US authorities, there is a third Tesla car involved in a fatal traffic accident caused by Autopilot mode.

Investigators have yet to determine whether the airbags were deployed and whether the car was under autopilot control. designed by the company at the time of the accident, as well as whether it was responsible for the crash. This driving system serves as an assistant for drivers, who can release the steering wheel and relinquish control of the vehicle to Autopilot at certain times. Even so, the company always advises its clients to be vigilant in case they have to regain control.

Right now the NHTSA, United States Highway Safety Agency, is investigating more than twenty accidents involving Tesla cars. The latter has occurred just when the company tests new “total autonomous driving” systems where the vehicle would be independent in more situations, but it is still necessary for the real driver to keep his hands on the wheel to react quickly to any failure.

Some experts assure that the name of “automatic pilot” can be a mistake that conveys a false sense of autonomy to passengers. The NHTSA is studying imposing certain regulations in the United States that guarantee the safety and permanent attention of drivers behind the wheel, similar to the recommendations given by Tesla.

The CEO of the company, Elon Musk has recalled the safety record of his electric cars, affirms that thanks to the assistant the possibility of suffering an accident is “10 times lower”.