Two key matches for the outcome of La Liga

05/07/2021 at 6:05 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

The League is on fire. With four days remaining until the domestic championship ends, four teams arrive with options to fight for the championship: Barça, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid and Seville. Fate, always capricious, has decreed that the four applicants face each other in direct duels during matchday 35.

Atlético is the only team that depends on itself to lift the league title, so it starts as a favorite. However, what happens throughout this day will inevitably determine the future of the championship.

Barça-Atlético, assault on the leadership

Atlético de Madrid appears on matchday 35 as La Liga leaders with two points ahead of Barça and Madrid and six over Sevilla. To maintain this advantage, they must be victorious at the Camp Nou, since a draw could facilitate the assault of Real Madrid to the first position of the table, as long as the white team obtains the three points against Sevilla.

To defend the leadership, Diego Pablo Simeone’s team will have all its troops, once Giménez, Lemar and Lodi recovered. Despite leading the classification for 25 days, the colchoneros are in a downward spiral, since in recent months they have given too much ground to their competitors.

Barça, meanwhile, faces the game in a radically opposite situation. Despite the surprising stumble against Granada, the last months of the Barça team are being immaculate. The first months of the championship foreshadowed a blank year, but the team has managed to overcome and could win the ‘double’.

Ansu Fati and Coutinho, unpublished in 2021 due to their respective injuries, are the only casualties with which Barça faces a vitally important game. The squad, who carried out a ‘conspiracy’ at Leo Messi’s home at the beginning of the week, seems determined to win La Liga, and they know that this match is key to reaching their goal.

Real Madrid-Sevilla, waiting for what happens at the Camp Nou

Real Madrid host Sevilla after the elimination of the Champions League against Chelsea. La Liga, therefore, is the last cartridge for Zinedine Zidane’s team not to sign a blank year. The team, physically depleted by recurring injuries throughout the season, will try to recover from the blow at Stamford Bridge with a victory.

However, Sevilla have no intention of making it easy for them. The Seville team, despite the stumble against Bilbao last day, he still has options to get the championship. With 70 points in their possession, Lopetegui’s team hopes to surpass their historical record for scoring in the First Division, the 76 points obtained during the 2014/2015 season.