Two journalistic teams attacked in Dutch churches where security measures were not respected

Two teams of journalists were attacked this Sunday when they tried to record the images of the mass in two Protestant churches in the Netherlands in which Sanitary measures were not respected to avoid contagion.

The incidents have occurred in the churches of Urk and Krimpen aan den Ijssel, where hundreds of faithful they participated in religious ceremonies despite the express prohibition of the authorities.

In both cases, journalists have been attacked in front of the churches. In Krimpen an den Ijssel, near Rotterdam, a 43-year-old man has repeatedly kicked and punched a television reporter, eyewitnesses have reported. Shortly after, the aggressor was taken out of the mass and detained, the Police have informed.

In Urk, northeast of Amsterdam, a man has deliberately run over to a cameraman with his car. Informants were previously beaten by parishioners. The informants are slightly injured.

Both the Police and the political class have condemned this violence. “Independent journalism is necessary for a constitutional democratic state,” said the Minister of Justice, Ferd Grapperhaus.

Several deputies have reacted in a similar way. “Let journalists do their job”, the leader of the Social Democratic Party, Lilianne Ploumen, has posted on Twitter.

The Prime Minister himself, Mark Rutte, he has criticized that the churches have allowed hundreds of faithful to attend mass despite the confinement.

The Constitution prevents religious ceremonies from being banned, but most parishes have complied with the recommendation and They limit the number of attendees to 30.