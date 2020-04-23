Forehand, backhand, forehand, backhand, from roof to roof, with the railings and the void as a net. Two young Italian players decided that confinement would not have reason for their passion for tennis. Like all the others, the tennis club Finale Ligure, a small town in northern Italy, had to stop training in early March, when the country stopped to fight the epidemic of coronavirus.

But the coaches challenged their students to continue working, inventing homework exercises and filming them for publication on the club’s social media. Movement exercises in the gardens, a few balls exchanged over the living room sofa, each one did their best. But Vittoria, 14, and Carola, 11, raised the bar much higher.

On the roof terraces of their buildings

They climbed on the roof terraces of their buildings, located on one side and the other of the same street, and they played, as if nothing had happened, just avoiding going to the net, tactic too much dangerous under the circumstances. “We asked everyone to make fun videos and that was their idea. They know each other well, they are friends and they live in two neighboring buildings,” Dionisio Poggi, the coach of the two, told .. Girls.

The rough tiles of the roof have little connection with the clay on which they have their habits and the chimneys of boilers are an additional obstacle but the ball travels from one side to the other of the street, without accident. “They are not the same age, so they do not train in the same group and do not play in the same category. But they are both strong and play in competition”, explains the coach.

The video broke view records on the club’s Facebook account, before reaching an audience that now goes far beyond Liguria. It was in fact shared by ATP. “Really nice to see”, reacted for his part the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, sixth world player, while the American Tracy Austin, former world n ° 1, also retweeted the video. “This is the top level of #tennisathome. I don’t think it can be beaten. Keep playing long!” She wrote. As confinement was implemented in Italy until May 3, they still have time to improve.