On January 6, just in time for the Kings, the well-known Steve from the Onleaks account, one of the most respected among the ‘leaksters’ and with a high hit rate in his posts, leaked the first image of the iPhone 11 2019 An image that did not leave anyone indifferent to the subject of the camera: Apple decided on a triple rear lens, but it is the placement of these with the LED flash that almost nobody liked, because of a fine vertical line as in the X and XS, the new camera happened to be a squareor.

Two iPhone with triple camera and OLED screen

In mid-March Onleaks returned with new leaked renders that maintained the design, and just a week ago the third image leak, focused this time on the chassis and housing scheme, reconfirming a design that the Apple fan community is not liking at all. The problem is that each leak that appears only confirms that the iPhone 2019 will look like that. And we say ‘them’ because the new rumor hints that there will be two Apple mobiles.

The Japanese website Macotakara has achieved various sources of information within the assembly line of the new iPhone in China. And these sources have told them that Apple is preparing two iPhones for this year, the iPhone XI and iPhone XI Maxboth equipped with a triple rear camera and OLED screens, one of 6.1 inches and the other of 6.5 ’’. Two mobiles whose cameras themselves would have the largest lenses and sensor seen on an iPhone.

Yes, the same design

Once again, and coming from different sources, what these sources said coincides with leaked designs and schemes of the new iPhone, the same with that rear camera mounted in a square that is not liking anything. The bad thing is that Macotakara has experience in publishing ‘leaks’ that have turned out to be true -such as the withdrawal of the headphone input port-, so until Apple officially pronounces itself, something it will not do until September, that design is the one that is being shown the most.