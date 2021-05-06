Two injured in a boat explosion near Coconut Grove – Telemundo Miami (51)

A loud explosion on a boat near Coconut Grove injured two people and surprised those near the Dinner Key marina.

The boat was about 400 yards from the marina, allowing Miami firefighters and rescuers to act at high speed to prevent a second explosion from occurring.

The event occurred at 10:30 am, from afar the black smoke was conveyed. From the Telemundo 51 helicopter, you could see how the rescuers did everything possible to avoid another explosion, throwing foam at the boat to control the flames.

A man who felt the loud noise immediately called 911. He says that at least four people were on board the boat

“When we got to the scene we saw the smoke 7 feet in the air, we knew there was a captain driving that boat,” said Pete Sanchez, a spokesman for the Miami firefighters.

It took 4 or 5 minutes for the rescuers to arrive to assist the injured.

“He told me that he was working on the boat that left it lying down, after two attempts to light it there was an explosion and he threw them into the sea, he himself came to the marina behind us.

Three people who were in the navy offered to help the victims. Fortunately, no one lost their lives.

“We assisted him here, we gave him first aid, he went to Jackson, he had minor injuries, they tell me he’s stable. The son also went to the hospital in a personal car, I imagine he’s fine.”