There is no doubt that everyone has changed (and will change even more) because of the current health crisis. Huge brands like Starbucks have been unable to avoid millionaire losses, both in sales and in other more subjective assets. It has also moved giants like Amazon to move to industries where they could never have thought of developing. To this must be added the impact of various technologies to reduce the negative consequences.

Thus, across various industries, a painful (or rarely beneficial) blow to daily operations was felt. Of course, not all sectors of the industry have responded equally to this trade shock. There are those who clung to continue with their traditions, hoping to return to how everything was before. But there are companies and markets that decided to take advantage of this wave to redouble their efforts and transform themselves completely.

Retail: One of the most transformed industries

If you have to talk about this sector in the days of COVID-19, only one qualifier is enough: volatile. On the one hand, endless physical marks and chains were pushed to the brink of ruin. Other stores actually saw more people than ever at their facilities, with astronomical sales. And there are those who knew how to adapt to digital technology and joined the already advanced wave of ecommerce. Will retail be an example for other industries in this crisis?

Home office, the wave that will not decrease

Perhaps the most radical and forceful change in the current pandemic was the sudden acceptance of remote working schemes. Sure, it wasn’t exactly a voluntary change. The companies that wanted to continue generating income despite the healthy distance, had no choice but to adjust to this system. But unlike many industries, everything seems to indicate that these successes will not be temporary. Why is the home office here to stay?

