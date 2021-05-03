Two Indian crew members of a ship docked in Bilbao, hospitalized for covid

Image of the port of Savona (Genoa, Italy). (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO via AFP via Getty Images)

Two Indian crew members of the ship ‘Stavanger Pearl’, docked in the port of Bilbao, were transferred this Sunday to the Cruces hospital for symptoms compatible with covid-19, a diagnosis that was confirmed this Monday.

After learning of this admission to the hospital, the Port Authority took the measures stipulated in these cases to prevent any entry or exit of the ship and, in turn, Foreign Health decreed quarantine for the entire crew.

The Norwegian-flagged ship docked at the Punta Sollana dock in the Port of Bilbao yesterday, Sunday May 2, with 21 crew members from the El Suweis port (Suez Canal). It unloads 6,000 tons of oil and goes to Rotterdam.

At the moment, the Health department has not confirmed whether these are cases of the Indian variant.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.