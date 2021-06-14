Two images from the second episode of Loki, from Marvel Studios

This Wednesday we have new doses of “Loki” with the second chapter. As with the series “Scarlet Witch and Vision” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, Marvel Studios is not revealing any information about the chapters, but surprisingly now two official images of this week’s episode arrive.

We still don’t even know what its title or synopsis will be, but we already see, in line with what we saw at the end of the first episode, that Loki is an active agent of the Agency for Temporal Variation. We can see this in these images.

The first shows Tom Hiddleston in a shirt and tie, with the AVT jacket seen in the trailers and spots, and without the collar by which they controlled him in the first episode. The second image shows Loki with the B-15 hunter (Wunmi Mosaku) inside the Roxxcart supermarket (Will there be a reference to Roxxon / Dario Agger?). The B-15 hunter poses defensively with her staff, while Loki seems unfazed by the potential threat ahead.

These images, especially the second one, evoke some moments seen in the spots and trailers, in which we have been able to see that this supermarket has a small moment of action in which they will run into an individual that the fans cannot identify .