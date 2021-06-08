two huge propellers behind the pilot’s back

Jetpacks and all kinds of gadgets to get humans to fly are becoming more and more common. Used for stunts, used by rescue teams … they are becoming more and more popular. Now a new idea has emerged from the combination of jetpacks and drones: the CopterPack.

CopterPack is a flying backpack from an Australian company with the same name. Unlike other flying backpacks, this one has no thrusters, but two huge propellers. In a video published by the company they show how the backpack works and allows the pilot to rise into the air.

Even though we see such large propellers, the company says the CopterPack is Light and easy to transport. It is made of carbon fiber, which stands out for its great lightness and good resistance. They also indicate that the CopterPack has an autopilot functionality, which allows the pilot to level to keep him in the air.

The technology behind and inside the CopterPack however remains a mystery. The company has not offered details about the system and its specifications. By the size and characteristics it seems to indicate that it is electric. Nevertheless, the great mysteries are the autonomy it has or the speed it can reach.

The feasibility of CopterPack compared to other jetpacks

CopterPack, while it may sound like a great idea to use as a transportation method, has some drawbacks. The first of these and most obvious of all is security. Being next to two gigantic and extremely powerful propellers is not entirely a good idea. Even more so if there is no protective mesh or element that protects, for example, the pilot’s arms in the event of an accident or accidental touch.

Either way, It is not a product that is going to go on sale at the moment, as with many other jetpacks that we have seen. Most of the time they are used for acrobatic events or for very specific cases by specialists. The day we all fly with a flying backpack will surely still be a long way off.

Via | Futurism