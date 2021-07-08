Two hours in the sun at the door of the Zendal due to the 40% increase in appointments to vaccinate

Queues under the sun in the Zendal (Photo: . / MARISCAL)

Two-hour queues in the sun around the Zendal. The landscape seen this hot Wednesday at the door of the Madrid hospital has outraged the thousands summoned to receive the vaccine.

The Isabel Zendal Hospital has brought together more than 30,000 people to be vaccinated throughout the day, an increase of 40% in the call for patients compared to previous days and which has led to the collapse in the area

Madrid, like other communities, has opened the vaccination program to new population groups, advancing the deadline for the youngest, and has expanded the self-appointment plan, which has saturated the main facilities. In addition, at this time the second dose of AstraZeneca is being administered to the population aged 60 to 69 years.

Citizens in the sun while they wait at the entrance of the Isabel Zendal Hospital (Photo: . / MARISCAL)

Although the region has opted to medicalize private establishments such as El Corte Inglés or Banco Santander, the queues have been immense at the Zendal. And the forecast is that this and other facilities continue to collapse.

This Friday, July 9, Madrid extends the self-appointment system for the 25 to 30-year-old age group and from next week the same will be done for all those over 16, as explained by the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero .

