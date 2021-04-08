Two homers by José Ramírez steal the show in Cleveland



The Dominican’s first home runs of the season.

Photo: Jason Miller / Getty Images

The José Ramírez show in Cleveland. This Wednesday the Latino with the most reflections was the Dominican slugger, who two balls disappeared from the park and drove in all the Indians’ runs, in a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

The first “table” was in the sixth inning, when his team was down 0-1. With a man on base he took it out. Since he made contact with the ball everyone knew the ball was going. Jonronazo to come back.

Nobody stops José Ramírez. 😎🇩🇴

What a stick! #MLBDominicana # MangúPower pic.twitter.com/VDIVOqhAkn – MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) April 7, 2021

The Royals tied and complicated the game, until Ramírez returned to appear in the batter’s box. It was in the eighth inning, to definitely tip the score in favor of Cleveland, and of course, to become the star of the day.

His second home run was the last standout play of the game. Then Nick Wittgren lowered the santamaría without any difficulty. Thus the Indians added their second victory of the year.

José Ramírez is on: Hitting .350 (7-20). It had been put into circulation constantly, but it lacked more palpable production, and it finally got it on this day.