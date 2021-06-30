Two historical members of ETA arrested for organizing tributes to prisoners

A protester holds a banner calling for the transfer of ETA prisoners to Basque prisons, in a file photo (Photo: Gari Garaialde via .)

The Civil Guard has arrested the historical ETA members Carlos Sáez de Eguilaz and Felipe San Epifanio, ‘Pipe’ -ex-head of the Barcelona command-, for their alleged relationship with the organization of tributes to ETA prisoners when they leave prison.

The arrests have been ordered by the Central Court of Instruction number 6 of the National High Court for a possible crime of glorifying terrorism and humiliating the victims, as sources from the fight against terrorism have confirmed to ..

According to El Mundo, the arrests have taken place within the framework of the Kabat operation. For this operation, in January 2020, four of the terrorists who directed the public and massive ongi etorri to the ETA members who were released from prison were arrested.

They denounce the mayor of Hernani

The Villacisneros Foundation has also filed a complaint against the mayor of Hernani (Gipuzkoa), Xabier Lertxundi (EH Bildu), before the State Attorney General’s Office for including in the program of patron saint festivities “a protest demonstration in favor of ETA prisoners” .

The agenda of the Department of Culture of Hernani on the website of the town hall includes the celebration of a demonstration, on the 23rd, under the slogan “Presoak kalera!” (“Prisoners out on the street!”).

In a statement, the Villacisneros Foundation recalls that “the Law for the Comprehensive Recognition and Protection of Victims of Terrorism indicates, in its article 61, that the State assumes the defense of the dignity of the victims of terrorism.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE