Two headline bouts next week on AEW Dynamite. In addition Chris Jericho will also have an individual match on the show.

Chris Jericho He will be one of the great stars of next week’s AEW Dynamite show. The ex-champion of the company will have an individual match against Colt Cabana at the show next week.

The fighter’s last participation in a match was at the Stadium Stampede last Saturday in Double or Nothing.

Jericho was the protagonist of the brawl that the Inner Circle fighters had yesterday against Mike Tyson and his teammates, who were all MMA fighters.

TNT title and couples titles up for grabs on AEW Dynamite

In addition to next week’s Chris Jericho match, we also met two more matches yesterday for next Wednesday’s show.

After the announcement last night of the current champion, Cody, that every week he would have a defense of the TNT title that he conquered last Saturday in Double or Nothing. Last night a battle royal was held where the winner would be Cody’s rival next Wednesday. The winner was Jungle Boy after last eliminating Orange Cassidy.

The tag team division will also see a title match next week, as Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc took the opportunity to fight Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, after beating SCU last night.

It was announced that the winners of this match will face Best Friends in the next Fyter Fest show for the couples titles, although it was not announced on what date the said Fyter Fest will be held.

