Originally Peter Parker was going to have the hardest things at the time of facing the powerful Elementals in his last movie, since the Mysterio team would make these villains more terrifying, since we could know the true appearance of Hydro-Man in ‘Spider-Man: Far Frome Home’.

As we already know, in his second solo movie, Spidey had to face with the help of Quentin Beck some beings known as Elementals, who apparently traveled through different realities with the sole purpose of destroying worlds, however, it would soon be discovered that Beck was actually behind all this.

Although the idea of ​​Marvel was to turn events Within the film, most viewers already knew that Mysterio was the villain of the film and that the Elementals were probably his own creation, thanks to the history of the comics, since the antagonist’s debut was very similar in both stories.

Now concept artist Jerad S. Marantz revealed one of the first designs he made for the film, which showed that the appearance of one of the Elementals was going to be more terrifying, as Hydro-Man was going to have two heads and four arms, which would undoubtedly make him a difficult enemy to defeat.

“This is a very fun idea I had for Hydro-Man for Spider-Man: Far Frome Home. Because the character is liquid, I launched the idea that it can be formed from all angles, so instead of turning the head you could form a head anywhere, the same with the arms. It’s just a conceptual art to illustrate the idea, “explained Marantz.

This is how we got to know the first version of the appearance of Hydro-Man in ‘Spider-Man: Far Frome Home’, Unfortunately, this idea was discarded, however, we must say that this design looks better than the one we end up seeing on screen, let’s hope that for the next installment of the arachnid, the studio makes better decisions regarding the appearance of the villains.