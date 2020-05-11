Two collaborators abroad of opposition leader Juan Guaidó resigned their positions on Monday, after being accused by the government of Nicolás Maduro of promoting a frustrated “invasion” of Venezuela.

“The political strategist Juan José Rendón and the deputy Sergio Vergara presented their respective letters of resignation” to the interim “government” of Guaidó, the leader’s communications team said in a press release.

Head of the opposition Parliament and recognized as the president in charge of Venezuela for fifty countries, without having been able to take away from Maduro territorial control and control of the Armed Forces, Guaidó “accepted” the resignations, the document added.

Rendón and Vergara acted as “general strategist” and “presidential commissioner” in crisis management, respectively, in Guaidó’s organizational structure.

Their resignations come a week after Maduro and top officials announced they had foiled an “invasion” on May 3 and 4 in the coastal towns of Macuto and Chuao, in northern Venezuela, for which they hold Guaidó and his main international allies, the United States and Colombia.

On Friday, the Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office announced an international arrest warrant against Rendón and Vergara, residing in the United States, accusing them of signing a contract with Guaidó with the private security and defense company Silvercorp USA to execute the raid.

Prosecutor Tarek William Saab, of the pro-government line, asked for another international arrest warrant against the American Jordan Goudreau, founder of Silvercorp.

Rendón acknowledged in an interview with CNN that he had signed a contract with that company, but assured that it was “exploratory” and that an operation in Venezuela was not given the green light. He untied the agreement to Guaidó.

The “misrepresentation” of the document is a “gross manipulation made by the regime in its attempt to weave an epic that will give it a break,” Rendón wrote in his resignation letter, released this Monday by the Guaidó communications team.

The parliamentary chief, who initially dismissed the contract as “false,” denounced on Friday that the Chavista government is seeking “excuses” to stop him.

The failed “invasion” has left 45 detainees, including the retired US military, Luke Alexander Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, charged with terrorism and other charges.

The plan, according to the Maduro government, sought the “capture, arrest and removal” of the president and the “installation” of Guaidó at the head of the Venezuelan government. On May 3, it was reported that eight suspected invaders died in clashes.