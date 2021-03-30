Two groups of theoretical physicists delve into wormholes

A wormhole or Einstein-Rosen bridge (by the two physicists who described it) it is a ‘tunnel’ connecting distant points in space-time. They are actually mathematical solutions to the field equations of Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity.

Through these ‘shortcuts’ one could travel, always at speeds lower than that of light, to other distant places in the universe, and also to the future, not to the past, according to the principles of physics.

At the moment these space-time tunnels are purely theoretical, none have been discovered, but physicists do not stop proposing ways to cross them without closing their ‘throat’ due to gravitational attraction. The last two proposals come from Europe and the US.

One of the studies is published by physicists Juan Martin Maldacena from the Institute for Advanced Study and Alexey Milekhin from neighboring Princeton University (USA) in the journal Physical Review D. These authors use a model of the universe with more than four dimensions to explain how a human could cross one of these Einstein bridges -Rosen.

For its part, the other work, which appears in Physical Review Letters, is signed by the professor Jose Luis Blázquez Salcedo from the Complutense University of Madrid in collaboration with researchers Christian Knoll from the University of Oldenburg (Germany) and Eugen Radu from the University of Aveiro (Portugal). All three believe they have found a novel way to pass through a wormhole without resorting to exotic matter as before.

Illustration of a wormhole in a folded space-time, a ‘tunnel’ through which you can exit to another place in the universe or to a moment in the future. / ESO / L. Calçada

In principle, the two studies are consistent with the principles of known physics, although there are some discrepancies between the two groups in this regard. To better understand the details, it is convenient to contextualize and remember that the existence of a wormhole that can be entered and exited requires a mass-energy distribution that violates several energetic conditions.

Exotic matter in the hole

As a solution, models have been proposed that suggest the existence of various types of exotic matter. This would provide the necessary force to counteract the gravitational attraction within the hole, so that it could be kept open.

The problem is that such exotic matter falls outside the widely accepted standard model of particle physics. An example of this strange matter is the so-called ghost scalar field, which has negative kinetic energy and has never been observed in nature.

Scalar fields of this type, commonly used in traversable wormhole models, are made up of bosons, one of the two basic types of elementary particles in nature (such as W, Z or higgs).

Maldacena and his colleague from Princeton present wormhole solutions that humans could pass through based on the Randall-Sundrum model, which postulates an extra dimension, responsible for generating negative energy that can keep the hole’s ‘throat’ open.

Bosons are mathematically simple and therefore are often preferred in theoretical analysis. Its spin, for example, is an integer (0, 1, 2 …). However, the only fundamental scalar field currently observed in nature is the Higgs boson, and it does not support a wormhole geometry.

But, on the other hand, these mysterious objects can also be explained using the other type of particles of nature: the fermions, a group to which electrons and quarks belong, for example. Its spin can be half-integer: 1/2, 3/2 …

In this context, Maldacena and his colleague from Princeton present solutions of wormholes that humans could transit based on a theory that postulates an extra dimension, which is considered as a possibility for matter beyond the standard model: the Randall-Sundrum model.

Within superstring theory and brane cosmology, this model proposed by Lisa Randall (who explained it a few years ago at the Autonomous University of Madrid) and by Raman Sundrum, describes a universe of deformed geometry with five dimensions, where almost all the fundamental particles are anchored in a ‘membrane’.

In this case, the extra dimension it is responsible for generating negative energy that can keep the throat of the wormhole open, with a very elongated geometry.

“We use exotic solutions that use a type of matter that has not yet been observed and that most likely does not exist in our universe,” Maldacena emphasizes to SINC, “but the interesting thing is that this matter respects the basic principles of known physics, like those of relativistic quantum mechanics, unlike previous wormhole proposals that did not.

Travel between galaxies in less than a second

According to his model, a human being could travel between galaxies through one of these tunnels in less than a second, considering the time from the traveler’s point of view, because for an external observer it would take thousands of years.

Wormhole geometry studied by J. Maldacena and A. Milekhin. / Phys. Rev. D

Ordinary matter to get through the hole

With a “semi-classical” approach, the European group has gone one step further, and presents a way of crossing space-time tunnels that they not only consider respects the principles of physics, but also uses ordinary matter: generic fermions, described by quantum wave functions.

“In our research we have built traversable wormholes for the first time in the Einstein-Dirac-Maxwell theory, that is, without the need to introduce exotic matter,” Blázquez points out to SINC, who insists: “We consider matter described by the standard model particle physics, while using Einstein’s theory of gravity ”.

José Luis Blázquez Salcedo (UCM)

Use the Einstein-Maxwell-Dirac theory It implies using the three it encompasses: Einstein’s general relativity for gravity, Maxwell’s for electromagnetic fields where matter interacts, and Dirac’s for fermions.

“Dirac fields naturally violate energy conditions, so fermions can provide the additional interaction to balance gravitational attraction and keep the wormhole open,” emphasizes the Spanish physicist.

Black hole solution proposed by JL Blázquez Salcedo’s team, with an enlarged ‘throat’ region. / Phys. Rev. Lett.

Blázquez recognizes that, “due to the quantum nature of fermions, the wormholes that we have obtained, in the hypothetical case that they existed, would be microscopic”, although his discovery opens new avenues of theoretical research in other models of gravity, with other matter or including more quantum effects.

Debate between theoretical physicists

Although the European team points out that their proposal to traverse black holes uses ordinary matter and conforms to known physics, Maldacena questions it: “Your article uses an exotic matter that is not in accordance with physical principles, so it is similar to others. previous proposals. In particular they use a 1/2 spin field that is bosonic, rather than fermionic. ”

Juan Martín Maldacena (IAS)

Blázquez does not exactly agree: “In our work, the Dirac field it is restricted to a particular state, which is known as a singlet state. The field has spin 1/2 and is fermionic. We normalize the wave function and respect the Pauli exclusion principle, thus being consistent with the principles of physics ”.

In any case, he accepts the criticism, also reflected in the paper of the European team: “Although our model does not include exotic matter, it is true that it does not incorporate all the quantum effects, and they are surely very important. These could alter the properties of wormholes, or even prevent their existence, so more research is needed. ”

The debate between the two groups of theoretical physicists and their studies continue, something usual in science to continue advancing. In any case, the discovery of a wormhole that we can go through still seems to be very, very far away: “I don’t think we will ever find them, at least the ones we discuss here,” says Maldacena, although who knows if other possibilities will open up in the future. .