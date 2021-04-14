Two greats unite! Televisa and Univision will now be the leading global Spanish-language media company

Televisa-Univision, the new combined company, creates the world leader in Spanish media with the largest video library of proprietary content, as well as unparalleled production capacity to power its important television, digital media and streaming platforms

As the undisputed world leader in Spanish-language media, Televisa-Univision will have the operational capacity, financial dimensions and audience reach to accelerate its digital transformation and offer a differentiated streaming proposal for Spanish speakers, who have insufficient services

Televisa will contribute its content assets, with a total value of $ 4.8 billion, comprised of $ 3 billion in cash, $ 1.5 billion of shares in Univision and $ 300 million from other sources

The transaction will be financed in part with a new investment of $ 1 billion in Series C preferred shares led by SoftBank Latin America Fund with the participation of Google, The Raine Group Y ForgeLight, which highlights confidence in the ability to Televisa-Univision to take advantage of the international streaming opportunity in Spanish.

Grupo Televisa, SAB (“Televisa”), and Univision Holdings, Inc. (together with its wholly owned subsidiary, Univision Communications Inc., “Univision”), announced today a definitive agreement in which the content and media assets of Televisa will be combined with Univision to create the largest Spanish-language media company in the world: Televisa-Univision (the “Company”).

The combination unites two leading media companies in the world’s two largest Spanish-speaking markets: Univision in USA, the highest value Spanish-speaking media market in the world, and Televisa on Mexico, the market with the most Spanish speakers in the world. The resulting company will have the most extensive video library of long-form content in the world, a strong portfolio of intellectual property and international rights to the transmission of sports, backed by the most prolific production infrastructure in Spanish. The influence and reach of these content assets are unmatched. In 2020, Televisa produced more than 86,000 hours of content in all genres and categories, including sports and special events, dramas, newscasts, sitcoms, reality, children’s, quiz and variety programs, comedies, musical and cultural events, movies and educational programming.

Televisa will also contribute its four open signal channels, its 27 pay television channels and stations, its Videocine film studio and subscription service Blim TV Of video on demand (SVOD) and the Televisa brand. These media are the undisputed market leader in Mexico.

The company will also benefit from the assets of Univision, which are leaders in the United States market and include the free-to-air networks Univision and UniMás, nine Spanish-language cable networks, 61 television stations and 58 radio stations in major Hispanic markets in the United States and Puerto Rico, and prominent digital assets, including the recently launched PrendeTV, its ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) streaming service.

The combined entity will have the content, production capacity, intellectual property, global reach and financial resources to dynamically take advantage of the relatively new international Spanish streaming opportunities. The Spanish market, which consists of approximately 600 million people in the world and has a total GDP of approximately $ 7 billion, has a much smaller offer of streaming services in relation to other important markets. Less than 10% of Spanish speakers currently use a video product first on the internet (over the top or OTT), while in the English market, almost 70% of the population has at least one streaming service.

“This strategic combination generates significant value for the shareholders of both companies and will allow us to more efficiently reach all Spanish-speaking audiences with more of our programming”, He said Emilio Azcarraga, Executive President of the Board of Directors of Televisa. Together, Televisa-Univision can more aggressively pursue innovation and growth through digital platforms as the industry continues to evolve. Our new investors Softbank Latin America Fund, Google and The Raine Group are equally excited about the opportunities this combination presents. ”

“This transformative combination unites the most prominent network serving Spanish-speaking audiences in the United States with the leading media platform in Mexico, powered by the most powerful creator of Spanish-language content in the world”, He said Wade Davis, CEO of Univision. “Televisa-Univision will emerge as the world’s leading Spanish-language multi-media company, uniquely positioned to take advantage of the great opportunity of the Spanish-speaking market around the world.”

Added Davis: “The composition of our new group of investors reflects confidence in our strategy, the progress of our digital transformation and the magnitude of the opportunity before us. I would like to thank the chairman of the board, Emilio Azcárraga, for his trust in us so that, as partners, we continue to promote the growth of the fabulous company that he and his family have developed. I also want to thank Alfonso of Angoitia Y Bernardo Gomez, the CEOs of Televisa, for their continued support and collaboration as we work together to offer our ever-growing audience access to even more compelling, engaging and engaging content in Spanish, in the way they prefer. “

“We have been deeply involved with Univision for more than two decades and have never enjoyed a better relationship with our partners,” said Bernardo Gómez and Alfonso de Angoitia, Executive Co-Presidents of Televisa. “We are creating a company that is a leader in the multimedia categories, unified across the broadest territories and with the scale and focus to deliver the most engaging content experience to Spanish-speaking consumers around the world. We are confident that this strategic transaction will maximize the potential of our content segment, while allowing us to strengthen our balance sheet and focus on growth opportunities in our business of telecommunications.“

“SoftBank Latin America Fund is proud to invest in the combination of Televisa-Univision to help build a content powerhouse that can serve nearly 600 million Spanish speakers globally. With the most extensive and emblematic video library of Spanish content in the world and access to SoftBank’s international technological ecosystem, we will help transform the new company into the leading multi-platform digital media company and one of the most important OTT services in the world. ” , He said Marcelo Claure, CEO of SoftBank Group International and member of the Univision board.

Terms of the transaction

Televisa will continue to take advantage of the Company’s considerable growth potential as it will continue to be Televisa-Univision’s largest shareholder, with a participation of approximately 45%. As part of the agreement, Televisa will continue to own izzi Telecom, Sky and other companies, in addition to the main properties associated with production facilities, broadcast licenses and broadcast infrastructure in Mexico.

Televisa’s content assets will be contributed in exchange for approximately $ 4.8 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Univision will pay $ 3 billion in cash, $ 750 million in Univision common shares and $ 750 million in Series B preferred shares, with an annual dividend of 5.5%. The balance is derived from other commercial considerations. The combination will be financed through a $ 1 billion investment of new Series C preferred shares led by SoftBank Latin American Fund (“SoftBank”), together with ForgeLight LLC, a current investor in Univision, in addition to the participation of Google and The Raine Group; and $ 2.1 billion in debt obligations placed by JP Morgan.

The production of news content for Mexico will be outsourced to a company owned by the Azcárraga family to ensure that it remains in Mexican hands and is produced in Mexico. Televisa-Univision will retain all assets, intellectual property and video library related to Televisa’s News division.

The operation is expected to be completed in 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including receiving approval from regulatory entities in the United States and Mexico, and from Televisa shareholders. Televisa’s board of directors and Univision’s have already approved the combination.

Management and board of directors

Wade davis, CEO of Univision, will lead the combined company; Alfonso of Angoitia will serve as executive president of the board of directors of Televisa-Univision; and Marcelo Claure, CEO of SoftBank International, will be its vice president. The Company’s board will have 13 members: five appointed by Televisa, three by Searchlight and ForgeLight, two by the owners of the series C shares and three independent. When the transaction is closed, the board will be composed of Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean, Bernardo Gómez Martínez, Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega, Marcelo Claure, Michel Combes, Gisel Ruiz, Oscar Muñoz, María Cristina “MC” González Noguera, Wade Davis, Eric Zinterhofer , Jeff Sine and two additional members appointed by Televisa.

After the transaction, content production and operations in Mexico will continue to be carried out by Emilio Azcárraga, executive president of the Board of Directors of Televisa, and Bernardo Gómez and Alfonso de Angoitia, executive co-presidents of Televisa, during the transition period to ensure smooth and successful integration.

Solid financial profile

As a result of the considerable capital injection and higher profitability of the Company, Televisa-Univision’s net indebtedness rate is expected to decrease by more than 2.0x to approximately 5.0x, which takes into account the projected synergy of revenues and costs of $ 200 million to $ 300 million. The differentiated market proposal and the cost structure of Televisa-Univision allow to set first level prices with the efficiency of the cost of content, since a large part of the production will take place in Mexico, where the Company has large production studios of high quality in an ideal market for premium content. This creates a strong profitability profile that is different from all other media companies, by including the projected synergy, the EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 45%. The combined financial strength will allow the Company to invest in the anticipated launch of its global streaming platform, which is scheduled for early 2022.

Grupo Televisa after the transaction

After the transaction, Televisa will continue the development and expansion of its telecommunications activities in Mexico, which are leaders in the sector, with the best high-speed internet access and high-quality programming as a content aggregator. Televisa will use the revenues it receives from Univision primarily to reduce debt and will continue to seek growth opportunities and strengthen its leadership position through ongoing investments in its core activities. As a result, Televisa’s net borrowing rate will decrease to less than 2.0x and its assets and liabilities in US dollars will be equivalent. After the closing of the transaction, Televisa will stop consolidating the results of its Content segment.