Two great evenings at Carlos Paz on June 10 and 11 by TyC Sports

Alejandro Silva for the final and his title against Ramírez on June 12

On Thursday, June 10 and Friday, June 11, Sampson Boxing and Tello Box will present two national evenings, both at the Eleton Resort and Spa, in Villa Carlos Paz, Córdoba, which will feature the televising of TyC Sports.

It should be noted that, although the corresponding health protocols are designed and that both festivals will be held under a strict bubble system, attentive to the high numbers of those affected by the Coronavirus, everything is subject to national and provincial regulations.

In this regard, on Friday the promoter Carlos Tello will hold a key meeting with the health authorities of the city of Villa Carlos Paz, in which the latest figures will be analyzed and the protocols will be reviewed.

The function on Thursday 10 will have an interesting background fight, at welterweight, in which the former South American super lightweight champion, Leonardo Amitrano from San Luis, will face the rising Buenos Aires Elías Haedo in 10 rounds.

There, in 8-round combat, the current national super-middleweight champion, Sebastián Papeschi from Buenos Aires, will cross gloves with the always difficult Germán Ignacio Peralta, from Florencio Varela, and also the excellent prospects Neri Muñoz and León Gavilán will be presented.

On Friday the 11th, the grand final of the super welterweight tournament “Copa Miguel Castellini” will take place between missionary Alejandro “Cuervo” Silva and Diego “Chacarero” Ramírez from Chaco, where Silva will also expose his national title of 69,800 kilograms.

In that role, Chubut knockout Walter Matthysse Jr, in super middleweight, will be presented again and the great promise of boxing from Cordoba, Agustín Vergara, will make his professional debut in the featherweight division.

Sampson Boxing / Tello Box Press